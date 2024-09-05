WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the UK's postal service
Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) and what this means for the millions of people who rely on the UK's postal service
“With Royal Mail failing to meet its targets for nearly half a decade, the current Universal Service Obligation (USO) clearly doesn’t protect consumers as it should.
“Reforms to the USO need to address this. They can't just be a disguise for cuts that prioritise saving Royal Mail money over providing a good standard of service.
“We agree that improving reliability and affordability is essential. But cutting deliveries won’t automatically lead to the more reliable service people need.
“Ofcom has acknowledged some of Royal Mail’s failings but we need to see that recognised with action. The regulator needs to make sure we have a USO that serves its basic purpose of protecting consumers - not Royal Mail’s bottom line.”
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
-
Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
-
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
-
Citizens Advice helped 2.66 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2022-23. And we had 60.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
-
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 16,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
-
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the UK's postal service
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Companies House to join GOV.UK One Login05/09/2024 12:15:00
From autumn 2024, Companies House online services will start moving to GOV.UK One Login.
CBI Scotland responds to Programme for Government 2024/2505/09/2024 10:20:00
Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director responds to Programme for Government 2024/25
TUC proposes Public Sector Workforce Commission as new poll reveals huge concern over state of frontline services05/09/2024 09:25:00
Nearly three-quarters of voters say public services have got worse over the last five years
LGA - Grenfell Tower Inquiry: LGA statement on final report05/09/2024 09:20:00
The LGA responds to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on the completion of the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip04/09/2024 16:25:00
“The past three days have brought a rare bright spot amid the disastrous conflict in the Gaza Strip.
CBI Growth Indicator - August 202404/09/2024 15:20:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
LGA statement on Household Support Fund extension04/09/2024 14:20:00
The LGA responds to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund for another six months
UNICEF - Nearly one million children and pregnant women in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to receive life-saving routine vaccines04/09/2024 13:20:00
More than 800,000 children and 120,000 pregnant women will be vaccinated in a nationwide campaign launched on Monday by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with UNICEF support.
CBI Growth Indicator - September 202402/09/2024 12:15:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.