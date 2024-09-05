Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the UK's postal service

Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) and what this means for the millions of people who rely on the UK's postal service

“With Royal Mail failing to meet its targets for nearly half a decade, the current Universal Service Obligation (USO) clearly doesn’t protect consumers as it should.

“Reforms to the USO need to address this. They can't just be a disguise for cuts that prioritise saving Royal Mail money over providing a good standard of service.

“We agree that improving reliability and affordability is essential. But cutting deliveries won’t automatically lead to the more reliable service people need.

“Ofcom has acknowledged some of Royal Mail’s failings but we need to see that recognised with action. The regulator needs to make sure we have a USO that serves its basic purpose of protecting consumers - not Royal Mail’s bottom line.”

