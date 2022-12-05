Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail’s 2021/22 delivery performance

Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice said:

“Ofcom is letting Royal Mail off the hook for substantial mail delays. Failure to hit a single quarterly target for over two years is simply unacceptable.

"We know the strain Royal Mail is under - but people must be able to rely on their post arriving in good time, including vital medical letters and urgent bills. At some point, enough has to be enough.

"If delays like that continue, Ofcom must consider stronger enforcement action and fines or risk sending a message that letting customers down is okay.”