Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail’s 2021/22 delivery performance
Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail’s 2021/22 delivery performance
Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice said:
“Ofcom is letting Royal Mail off the hook for substantial mail delays. Failure to hit a single quarterly target for over two years is simply unacceptable.
"We know the strain Royal Mail is under - but people must be able to rely on their post arriving in good time, including vital medical letters and urgent bills. At some point, enough has to be enough.
"If delays like that continue, Ofcom must consider stronger enforcement action and fines or risk sending a message that letting customers down is okay.”
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.55 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2021-22. And we had 40.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 18,500 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
