Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
In response to this announcement, Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice, said:
“While posties have been working tirelessly to deliver our letters and parcels, Royal Mail itself has been letting people down. For two years running we’ve uncovered substantial post delays across the country.
“This is a vital public service, relied on by many for bills and medical letters.
“We welcome Ofcom’s investigation and hope it clamps down on poor service before it becomes the new normal.”
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice includes the national charity; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and post. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- The Citizens Advice Witness Service provides free, independent support for prosecution and defence witnesses in every criminal court in England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice offers Pension Wise services at 500 locations in England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice’s services are free, independent, confidential and impartial, and available to all regardless of race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, religion, age or nationality.
- To get advice online or find your local Citizens Advice, visit citizensadvice.org.uk
- For consumer advice, call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 to talk in Welsh.
- We helped 2.6 million people face to face, by phone, email and webchat in 2017-18. For service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice staff are supported by over 23,000 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 locations in England and Wales.
