Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22

Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.

In response to this announcement, Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice, said:

“While posties have been working tirelessly to deliver our letters and parcels, Royal Mail itself has been letting people down. For two years running we’ve uncovered substantial post delays across the country.

“This is a vital public service, relied on by many for bills and medical letters.

“We welcome Ofcom’s investigation and hope it clamps down on poor service before it becomes the new normal.”