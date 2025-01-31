Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) announcement, which proposes to cut Royal Mail's Second Class deliveries to alternate weekdays

“Year after year, Royal Mail's failure to meet its targets with minimal consequences demonstrates that the current Universal Service Obligation (USO) is not effectively protecting consumers.

“Reforms to the USO come at a critical moment for the future of our postal service and we’re pleased that Ofcom has taken an interest in the issues, like reliability and affordability, that matter most to consumers.

“But cutting services won’t automatically make letter deliveries more reliable or improve standards. And neither will reducing delivery targets for Royal Mail when it has repeatedly failed to hit them for so many years. “While Ofcom has acknowledged some of Royal Mail’s failings by imposing fines, we want to see the regulator clamp down much more consistently on breaches of any new rules in the future. Only then will we have a USO that puts consumers at its heart - not just Royal Mail’s bottom line.”

