Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem figures on compensation for wrongful forced prepayment meter installations
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to figures released by Ofgem on compensation for wrongful forced installations of prepayment meters
“In 2022, we estimate nearly six hundred thousand people were forced onto a prepayment meter because they’d fallen behind on their bills. It’s right that suppliers are now working to identify and compensate those who were wrongfully forced on to a meter.
“Anyone who has been impacted by this scandal should contact their supplier, as they may be owed compensation.
“Ofgem must ensure its new rules are working properly. That means they are protecting consumers and being carefully followed by energy companies.
“Suppliers previously committed to remove meters where they have been wrongfully installed in the past. Ofgem must ensure this happens and step in if necessary.”
