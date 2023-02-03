Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem statement on forced prepayment meter installations

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“The rotten core of debt collection practice in the energy sector has now been exposed for all to see. But this isn’t a case of one bad apple.

“The rules are clear but they haven’t been followed. That’s why we’ve been calling for a ban on forced installations since last summer, when the scale of the problem began to emerge.

“It should not have taken this long but we welcome Ofgem’s announcement tonight. We now need robust new protections. And suppliers must conduct an immediate review to make sure no one’s been left on a prepayment meter when it isn't safe for them.”

