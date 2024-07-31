Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s decision to retain the ban on acquisition-only tariffs until 31 March 2025

“Ofgem’s decision to extend the Ban on Acquisition-only Tariffs is the right one. It means that customers who stay with their supplier won’t be punished for their loyalty, and the 2.3 million households in debt to their energy supplier who can’t switch can still access better deals.

“The energy market is increasingly complex and this decision will provide some certainty to the millions of customers worried about their energy bills and who rely on a stable energy market.

“Ofgem’s taken an important step towards fairer pricing and higher standards in the energy market and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how this affects consumers.”

