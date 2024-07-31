WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem's decision to retain the ban on acquisition-only tariffs
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s decision to retain the ban on acquisition-only tariffs until 31 March 2025
“Ofgem’s decision to extend the Ban on Acquisition-only Tariffs is the right one. It means that customers who stay with their supplier won’t be punished for their loyalty, and the 2.3 million households in debt to their energy supplier who can’t switch can still access better deals.
“The energy market is increasingly complex and this decision will provide some certainty to the millions of customers worried about their energy bills and who rely on a stable energy market.
“Ofgem’s taken an important step towards fairer pricing and higher standards in the energy market and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how this affects consumers.”
Additional information:
-
Ofgem’s call for input into affordability and debt in the domestic retail market found 2.3 million households are currently in debt to their energy supplier. Our open letter and consultation response can be found on our website.
-
Yesterday the Chancellor announced the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment, our response to this can be found on our website.
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
-
Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
-
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
-
Citizens Advice helped 2.66 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2022-23. And we had 60.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
-
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 16,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
-
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
