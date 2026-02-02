WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem's new smart meter rules
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to Ofgem’s new smart meter rules
“We know smart meters improve customer experience and help lower bills, but only if they’re working properly. There are still over 3 million meters which aren’t operating in smart mode.
“These new protections should mean people get a quicker diagnosis of the problems they may be experiencing from their supplier.
“However, there is a missed opportunity here. Without also introducing standards for suppliers to fix these meters in a timely way, consumers will remain stuck with a worse energy service and be potentially out of pocket. It’s vital that Ofgem takes forward these requirements as soon as possible.”
