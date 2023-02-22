Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations

“We’ve seen far too many cases of people, who are struggling to pay their bills, being forced onto a prepayment meter despite clear evidence this isn’t safe for them.

“We’re particularly worried about disabled people and those with long-term health conditions. Our research shows nearly one in five households including someone in these groups, who ran out of credit last year, went on to spend at least two days without an energy supply.

“Ofgem is right to repeat our call for suppliers to check if customers need to be moved off a prepayment meter. If suppliers don’t heed this call, the regulator must be ready to step in. If progress isn’t made, the government must take action."

