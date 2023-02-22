WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem’s outline of its next steps on forced Prepayment Meter (PPM) installations
“We’ve seen far too many cases of people, who are struggling to pay their bills, being forced onto a prepayment meter despite clear evidence this isn’t safe for them.
“We’re particularly worried about disabled people and those with long-term health conditions. Our research shows nearly one in five households including someone in these groups, who ran out of credit last year, went on to spend at least two days without an energy supply.
“Ofgem is right to repeat our call for suppliers to check if customers need to be moved off a prepayment meter. If suppliers don’t heed this call, the regulator must be ready to step in. If progress isn’t made, the government must take action."
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.55 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2021-22. And we had 40.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 18,500 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 service outlets across England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice is the largest provider of free, multi-channel debt advice. Providing that help gives Citizens Advice unique insight into the types of debts people struggle with.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to WRES 2022 report22/02/2023 16:15:00
Joan Sadler OBE responds to the publication of the NHS Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) 2022 data analysis report.
NHS Confederation - Matthew Taylor responds to government negotiations with the Royal College of Nursing22/02/2023 14:15:00
Matthew Taylor responds to news of fresh negotiations between the government and the RCN.
UNICEF Palais briefing note - Death, destruction and displacement ... and n ow poverty, stalk the children of Ukraine22/02/2023 10:25:00
Death, destruction and displacement …and now poverty, stalk the children of Ukraine This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder – to whom quoted text may be attributed - at yesterday's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
War in Ukraine pushes generation of children to the brink, warns UNICEF22/02/2023 09:25:00
Almost one year since the escalation of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, a generation of children has experienced 12 months of violence, fear, loss and tragedy. There is not a single aspect of children’s lives that the conflict has not impacted, with children killed, injured, forced from their homes, missing out on critical education and denied the benefits of a safe and secure environment.
Manufacturing output volumes fall at their fastest rate in over two years - CBI Industrial Trends Survey21/02/2023 15:25:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell at their fastest pace since September 2020 in the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
WWF Scotland - Heat pumps, a cleaner future for Scotlands homes21/02/2023 14:25:00
A new report by WWF Scotland shows that Scotland could successfully make the switch from traditional oil and gas boilers to electric heat pumps to keep our homes warm, affordable to heat and climate friendly.
CIPD responds to 4-day week pilot results21/02/2023 12:25:00
'This pilot has shown the potential organisations have to rewrite the rules on working norms across different roles and sectors.’
More than one and a half million children in England live in cold, damp or mouldy private rented homes, Citizens Advice reveals21/02/2023 11:25:00
Shocking new research from Citizens Advice shows 1.6 million children currently live in privately rented homes with damp, mould or excessive cold. The charity’s analysis suggests more than half of private renters in England - 2.7 million households - are struggling with one or more of these issues right now.
‘Protecting most vulnerable is crucial’: LGA responds to Household Support Fund21/02/2023 10:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the £842 million of additional funding for the Household Support Fund, to be allocated by councils from 1 April to support the most vulnerable households with the cost of living