Citizens Advice responds to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill

“This is a crucial moment for this country. These newly-proposed changes will simply create a two-tier system. For young disabled people and people who become disabled in the future, there will be no escape. If this goes ahead, from November next year, new claimants who need help to cut up food, dress, wash, or use the toilet will be denied the lifeline that Personal Independence Payment provides.

“There must be time for a full consultation and impact assessment so the consequences of these decisions are clear for all. These benefits are a vital support for millions of disabled people - major change should not be rushed through.

“MPs have a choice: be on the side of disabled people or vote for cuts that will cause real suffering in the future.”

