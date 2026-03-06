Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail increasing stamp prices from April

Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that Royal Mail will increase the price of 1st class stamps to £1.80 and 2nd class stamps to 91p, from April

“The price of 1st and 2nd class stamps can’t be treated as a dial that is turned up without a clear justification for consumers, forcing people to dig deeper into their pockets for a failing service.

“More than half a decade has gone by since the company met its delivery targets and people still face a gamble, with many uncertain if their important documents or letters like medical appointments will arrive on time.

“Things only risk getting worse when cuts to delivery days and reduced performance targets come into full effect. Against this backdrop, Ofcom simply cannot wave through these increases any longer. Higher prices must come with higher standards - increases should be tied to Royal Mail’s performance on the doorstep.”

