Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail increasing stamp prices from April
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that Royal Mail will increase the price of 1st class stamps to £1.80 and 2nd class stamps to 91p, from April
“The price of 1st and 2nd class stamps can’t be treated as a dial that is turned up without a clear justification for consumers, forcing people to dig deeper into their pockets for a failing service.
“More than half a decade has gone by since the company met its delivery targets and people still face a gamble, with many uncertain if their important documents or letters like medical appointments will arrive on time.
“Things only risk getting worse when cuts to delivery days and reduced performance targets come into full effect. Against this backdrop, Ofcom simply cannot wave through these increases any longer. Higher prices must come with higher standards - increases should be tied to Royal Mail’s performance on the doorstep.”
Additional information:
- The cost of a 1st class stamp in 2020 was 76p. From April 7th 2026, consumers will have to pay £1.80 (up 10p), which is a 137% increase compared to six years ago. Since 2020, the cost of a 1st class stamp has risen eight times.
- The cost of a 2nd class stamp in 2020 was 65p. From April 7th 2026, consumers will have to pay 91p (up 4p). Since 2020, the cost of a 2nd class stamp has risen six times
- From April 7th, a book of eight 1st class stamps will cost £14.40. In 2020 one book cost £6.08
- The last time Royal Mail met an annual delivery target was in the financial year 2019-2020
- In July 2025, Ofcom announced changes to the Universal Service Obligation (USO). As of July 28th, 2025, Royal Mail only needs to deliver Second Class mail on alternate weekdays, instead of six-days-a-week, Monday to Saturday
- Ofcom lowered Royal Mail’s headline delivery targets as part of the changes to the USO, which mean that from April 1st, 2026, Royal Mail will be required to deliver 90% of First Class Mail within one working day (instead of 93%), and 95% of Second Class mail within three days (instead of 98.5%)
- Tail of the mail targets have been introduced and will also come into effect on April 1st, 2026. These are targets for the delivery of items which have not met headline targets. For First Class mail, 99% will have to be delivered within three days, and for Second Class mail, 99% will have to be delivered within five working days
