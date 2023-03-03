WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail raising stamp prices
Matthew Upton, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to Royal Mail raising stamp prices
“These record-breaking prices couldn’t be coming at a worse time for consumers, who’ll now be paying 64% more for a 1st class stamp than five years ago. Almost one in five people are already struggling with current prices for second class stamps.
“Royal Mail is choosing to hike prices at a time when millions are missing important letters, thanks to post delays. Nobody should be paying more for this kind of subpar service.
“Ofcom should be holding Royal Mail to account, but it’s letting the company get away with rocketing prices and over two years of missed delivery targets. Enough is enough, it's time for the regulator to act.”
Background
- Citizens Advice’s recent research found almost one in five people (18%) said that they would find it difficult to afford a book of eight second class stamps at February 2023 prices. Second class stamps are now 29% more expensive than they were five years ago.
- Those that rely on post to send important communication are disproportionately impacted by rising costs, with two in five of those claiming Universal Credit (39%) finding it difficult to afford second class stamps at February 2023 prices.
- Citizens Advice uncovered significant letter delays for the third year running during the 2022 festive period.
- The charity estimates 60% of UK adults were hit by letter delays, with 6.2 million people missing important mail like health appointment letters during Christmas last year.
- Between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the charity found that 28% of people experienced letter delays.
- In January 2021 the charity found that 31% of people experienced letter delays.
- Royal Mail’s most recent Quality of Service report shows the company only delivered 54% of 1st class post on time in Q3, against a target of 93%.
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.55 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2021-22. And we had 40.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 18,500 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
