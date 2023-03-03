Matthew Upton, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to Royal Mail raising stamp prices

“These record-breaking prices couldn’t be coming at a worse time for consumers, who’ll now be paying 64% more for a 1st class stamp than five years ago. Almost one in five people are already struggling with current prices for second class stamps.

“Royal Mail is choosing to hike prices at a time when millions are missing important letters, thanks to post delays. Nobody should be paying more for this kind of subpar service.

“Ofcom should be holding Royal Mail to account, but it’s letting the company get away with rocketing prices and over two years of missed delivery targets. Enough is enough, it's time for the regulator to act.”

