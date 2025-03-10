Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail stamp prices 2025

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that Royal Mail will increase the price of 1st class stamps to £1.70, and 2nd class stamps to 87p, from April,

“This is yet another blow to consumers, who are being forced to pay the price in more ways than one. While stamp prices continue to climb, millions of people face post delays every year.

“Royal Mail hasn’t met an annual delivery target for five years, but consumers will pay 124% more for a 1st class stamp, and 34% more for a 2nd class stamp, than they did in 2020.

“It’s unjust for Royal Mail to raise the price of a 2nd class stamp, while the regulator Ofcom looks at reducing 2nd class deliveries to alternate weekdays. And as 1st class stamps are becoming unaffordable, people could be forced by price pressures into choosing a slower service.

“Ofcom needs to act fast - consumers have a right to an affordable service, but year-on-year it’s allowing Royal Mail to charge more for a service that isn’t being delivered.”

Additional information:

The cost of a 1st class stamp in 2020 was 76p. From April 7th 2025, consumers will have to pay £1.70, which is a 124% increase.

The cost of a 2nd class stamp in 2020 was 65p. From April 7th 2025, consumers will have to pay 87p, which is a 34% increase.

The cost of a 1st class stamp from October 7, 2024, was £1.65. This new increase means the cost has risen by 3% since then.

From April, a book of eight 1st class stamps will cost £13.60. In 2020 it cost £6.08.

An estimated 10.7 million people (22% of UK adults) experienced letter delays over Christmas (2024).

3.4 million people faced a serious consequence as a result. This included missing vital health appointments, bills, legal documents, letters from the bank, fines and benefit decisions.

