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Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's end of year figures showing it missed its delivery targets
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show the company hasn’t met its delivery targets for 1st or 2nd class post for the financial year 2025/26
“It’s completely unacceptable that six years have now passed since Royal Mail last met an annual delivery target. For the company, poor performance is business as usual.
“What’s worse, Royal Mail claims people will have to wait another year until it can meet its new, lower delivery targets set by Ofcom, which came into effect last month. The light at the end of the tunnel will feel even further away for those still suffering delays, despite paying more and more for stamps.
“Things must improve swiftly for the people relying on this essential service. Ofcom can’t dish out a free pass for the company to underperform for another year - any investigation the regulator conducts into delivery failures must lead to real accountability, not just tick boxes.”
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