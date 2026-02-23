Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's latest delivery service results

Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail did not meet its delivery targets for First or Second class post between October and December 2025

“Consumers are fed up with Royal Mail’s woeful performance, and these latest figures show they’re still paying for a postal service that fails to deliver on time.

“Things risk getting worse when cuts to delivery days come into full effect. With second-class delivery opportunities set to be halved, it’s concerning that people aren’t even getting their post on time now.

“Late deliveries are not a minor inconvenience. They mean missed medical appointments, delayed benefit decisions, unpaid bills and fines. Any future stamp price rises must be contingent on Royal Mail meeting its delivery targets. Higher prices must come with higher standards - not broken promises.”

