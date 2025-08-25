Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's Q1 quality of service results for 2025-26

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail did not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post between April and June 2025,

“It’s no surprise that paying consumers are still being let down by our country’s postal service. For more than half a decade, late deliveries have disrupted lives - causing people to miss medical appointments and benefit decisions - while stamp prices soared.

“Yet, Ofcom has responded by lowering Royal Mail’s delivery targets and slashing its second class delivery requirements in half. These changes don’t guarantee a more reliable or affordable service, but risk making things worse for consumers.

“Ofcom must ensure reduced deliveries are balanced with targets Royal Mail genuinely has to hit so people finally get the service they deserve.” -ends-

