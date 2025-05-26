WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's quality of service results showing it failed to deliver post on time in the last year
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail has not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post for the financial year 2024-25
“For more than half a decade, consumers have been short-changed by our country’s postal service. Royal Mail’s quality of service targets should be there to protect customers, but the company is still getting away with hiking stamp prices while failing to deliver post on time.
“Our research has shown the damaging consequences of late post, like missed health appointments, fines, bills and vital government communications. But with no alternative provider to choose from, people are forced to grapple with poor service, year-on-year.
“With Ofcom considering relaxing the current delivery targets set for Royal Mail as part of the Universal Service Obligation review, reliability remains a huge concern. The regulator must get off the sidelines and make the company do what it should've been doing all along - giving paying customers the service they deserve.”
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- Under the Universal Service Obligation (USO), Ofcom’s rules require Royal Mail to deliver, in each financial year, 93% of First Class mail within one working day of collection and 98.5% of Second Class mail within three working days of collection.
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - SR: Guarantee funding for councils to use new tech to fill potholes and make roads last longer26/05/2025 11:05:00
The LGA has published a new councillor’s guide highlighting best practice and the latest approaches to highways maintenance.
Citizens Advice responds to the latest price cap by Ofgem26/05/2025 09:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest Ofgem price cap
TUC: Government needs long-term plan for public sector pay and workforce23/05/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the government’s response to the public sector pay review body recommendations.
Audit Wales - More ambition and stronger management needed to maximise benefits from over £3 billion a year infrastructure spend23/05/2025 11:05:00
The Wales Infrastructure Investment Strategy is a step forwards in providing a long-term, outcome-focused direction
NHS Confederation - To continue on positive trajectory, long-term planning and investment needed23/05/2025 10:05:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes praises efforts to bring down the longest waits, but urges long-term view.
NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities: apply for our development programmes23/05/2025 09:05:00
Applications are now open for the Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme and Tackling Inequalities Leadership Programme 2025/26.
Manufacturing output falls at joint-steepest pace in four years - CBI Industrial Trends Survey - May 202522/05/2025 16:05:00
Total order books weakened marginally in May, relative to April, while export order books improved from a sharply negative reading last month. But both total and export order books remain well below their long-run averages.
CBI- University of Wales conference to tackle barriers to female leadership in Welsh businesses - May 202522/05/2025 15:05:00
After publishing a report highlighting the barriers to women’s advancement into leadership roles in business, CBI Wales and the University of South Wales (USW) today (22 May) host a conference that aims to build more equitable and inclusive workplaces.
CBI Scotland bringing business together in new infrastructure group - May 202522/05/2025 12:15:00
The CBI is bringing together business in a new working group to support the Scottish and UK government deliver on their missions to build the infrastructure Scotland needs to deliver long-term sustainable growth.