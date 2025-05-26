Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's quality of service results showing it failed to deliver post on time in the last year

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail has not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post for the financial year 2024-25

“For more than half a decade, consumers have been short-changed by our country’s postal service. Royal Mail’s quality of service targets should be there to protect customers, but the company is still getting away with hiking stamp prices while failing to deliver post on time.

“Our research has shown the damaging consequences of late post, like missed health appointments, fines, bills and vital government communications. But with no alternative provider to choose from, people are forced to grapple with poor service, year-on-year.

“With Ofcom considering relaxing the current delivery targets set for Royal Mail as part of the Universal Service Obligation review, reliability remains a huge concern. The regulator must get off the sidelines and make the company do what it should've been doing all along - giving paying customers the service they deserve.”

