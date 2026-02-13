WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice responds to stronger protections announced by the FCA on Buy Now Pay Later
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government’s decision to bring the sector FCA’s regulation
“After years of calling for stronger protections in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector, it’s encouraging to hear the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new rules to regulate the market are soon coming into force.
“These protections couldn’t come soon enough. The growing BNPL market is driving more people to our services each year, with many struggling to repay credit they can’t afford or falling behind on essential bills.
“Regulation this summer will be a pivotal step in bringing BNPL in line with other forms of credit. Meaning people will get access to the Financial Ombudsman Service, and have the safeguards they need when things go wrong.”
Additional information:
- In 2025, Citizens Advice helped 7,468 people with a BNPL issue. This is an increase of 35% compared with 2024, and is more than four times the amount of people helped in the whole of 2022.
- In the first month of 2026, the charity helped 844 people with a BNPL issue. This is almost double the number from the same period in 2024 (422 people).
- Dealing with debt repayments is still the main issue among those who come to Citizens Advice for help with BNPL (84% of clients with a BNPL issue in 2025).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Inside RoSPA’s new OSH Skills Commission launch at the House of Lords13/02/2026 11:15:00
Future‑proofing safety
NHS Confederation - NHS waiting lists fall but patients facing record waits in A&Es13/02/2026 09:15:00
The surge in patients waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments to record levels is very concerning.
CBI responds to latest GDP data for Q4 202512/02/2026 16:05:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for Q4 2025.
Bank of England must “go further and faster” with rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC12/02/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to December 2025, and 0.1% GDP growth in December 2025.
UK Space Agency offers young people launchpad to space career with new internship programme11/02/2026 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is launching Skills for Space, a new internship programme offering 50 paid placements across the UK space sector to give young people hands-on experience and industry exposure.
The CBI and BAB announce partnership to enhance UK-US trade and investment10/02/2026 16:05:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and BritishAmerican Business (BAB) have agreed a new Partnership aimed at promoting the UK-US relationship and securing opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
UK Space Agency: New studies for manufacturing advanced materials in orbit10/02/2026 12:15:00
Life-saving medicines, optical fibres and semiconductors could be made in space to benefit people and businesses across the UK.
UK Space Agency investment helps launch cutting-edge electric propulsion lab09/02/2026 13:25:00
A new laboratory that will help UK companies develop and test the engines powering the next generation of satellites has opened at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.
Support the workplace day of action for Palestine - 12 February 202609/02/2026 12:15:00
The TUC and unions are supporting the workplace day of action for Palestine on 12 February. We continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for justice, freedom and peace.