Citizens Advice responds to stronger protections announced by the FCA on Buy Now Pay Later

Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government’s decision to bring the sector FCA’s regulation

“After years of calling for stronger protections in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector, it’s encouraging to hear the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new rules to regulate the market are soon coming into force.

“These protections couldn’t come soon enough. The growing BNPL market is driving more people to our services each year, with many struggling to repay credit they can’t afford or falling behind on essential bills.

“Regulation this summer will be a pivotal step in bringing BNPL in line with other forms of credit. Meaning people will get access to the Financial Ombudsman Service, and have the safeguards they need when things go wrong.”

