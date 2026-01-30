Citizens Advice responds to the announcement water bills will rise by 5.4% from April

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that water bills are set to rise by 5.4% from April

“Soaring water costs are already hitting stretched households, pushing people to ration water use and cut back on groceries in desperate and often failed attempts to avoid falling behind on bills.

“No one should be priced out of water but with bills set to rise again by 5.4% in April, the situation for low-income households, who currently face a postcode lottery of bill support, will only get worse.

"The government missed an opportunity last week to commit to creating a national social tariff in its White Paper. The Independent Water Commission review was clear - creating a single social tariff is the best and fairest way to strengthen support and protect low-income households. Without it, current support measures will remain patchy and people will continue to fall through the cracks as water bills rise."

Additional data:

One in five bill payers were unable to afford their water bill in the last year. Of those who were unable to afford their water bill:

36% cut back on other essentials, such as groceries and energy use

37% cut back on the amount of water they used

22% went into arrears on their water account

