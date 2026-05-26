Citizens Advice responds to the Business and Trade Committee’s report on the regulation of postal services

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the Business and Trade Committee’s report on the regulation of postal services

“These findings are a damning indictment of the issues we’ve been sounding the alarm on for years - unacceptable letter delays, rising stamp prices and a regulator that has failed to get a grip on Royal Mail’s continuous poor service.

“The Committee is right to question whether Royal Mail has been prioritising parcels over letters and an urgent, thorough investigation is needed into why the company has gotten away with missing its delivery targets for so long. It’s clear the regulator’s current approach is failing to provide any real incentives for Royal Mail to do its job.

“Ofcom can’t continue as a bystander and instead, needs to completely overhaul the way it oversees the postal market. The regulator must put a stop to Royal Mail hiking stamp prices until it proves it can consistently hit its new lower targets. Those who rely on the country’s postal service can’t afford another improvement plan that fails to deliver.”

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