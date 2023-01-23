WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the Business Secretary’s warning for energy suppliers to end mistreatment of customers
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said:
“We welcome the government’s call for energy suppliers to stop forcing people onto prepayment meters. Millions of people are being left in cold, dark and damp homes because they can’t afford to top up their meter. No one should be forced to live like this.
“It’s now up to suppliers to do the right thing and end this practice. If they don’t, the government must step in with stronger action. It’s also vital further protections are brought in for people already using prepayment meters.”
