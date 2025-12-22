Citizens Advice responds to the Employment Rights Bill becoming law

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Employment Rights Bill receiving Royal Assent and becoming law

“The Employment Rights Act is a landmark opportunity to overhaul workers’ rights and how they’re enforced. Right now we’ve got a broken system, where rogue employers act with near impunity.

“In the last year we’ve helped nearly 100,000 people - equivalent to over 250 people a day - with problems like unfair dismissal, withheld sick pay, and discrimination. But many struggled to make a claim under the current process, which is plagued by delays, costs and risks.

“That’s why the government’s proposed Fair Work Agency is so urgently needed. By working closely with frontline organisations to reach workers in high-risk sectors, it has the potential to play a truly transformative role in upholding workers’ rights.”

