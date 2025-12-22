WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the Employment Rights Bill becoming law
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Employment Rights Bill receiving Royal Assent and becoming law
“The Employment Rights Act is a landmark opportunity to overhaul workers’ rights and how they’re enforced. Right now we’ve got a broken system, where rogue employers act with near impunity.
“In the last year we’ve helped nearly 100,000 people - equivalent to over 250 people a day - with problems like unfair dismissal, withheld sick pay, and discrimination. But many struggled to make a claim under the current process, which is plagued by delays, costs and risks.
“That’s why the government’s proposed Fair Work Agency is so urgently needed. By working closely with frontline organisations to reach workers in high-risk sectors, it has the potential to play a truly transformative role in upholding workers’ rights.”
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.71 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2024-25. And we had 44 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,500 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 locations across England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
