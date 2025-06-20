Citizens Advice responds to the expansion of the Warm Home Discount

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement of the expansion of the Warm Home Discount

“The expansion of the Warm Home Discount is good news for struggling households who haven't been eligible previously. But the £150 amount has not kept pace with rising bills and will struggle to touch the sides for families paying off a mountain of debt on top of soaring monthly costs.

“Bills are 52% higher than before the energy crisis, prices continue to be volatile, and one in ten households are in energy debt - with the amount owed growing each day.

“We need the government to look into longer term solutions that provide more help to those who need it most, such as families with children and disabled people. There also needs to be more certainty about the support on offer to people in debt, including urgent progress from Ofgem on the debt relief scheme.”

Additional information

Citizens Advice research from February 2025 shows:

6.7 million people in Great Britain are living in a household in debt to their energy supplier.

Nearly two thirds (64%) in energy debt say they’ve had to ration energy in the last year, including switching off or turning down heating or water as a result of their debt. That’s equal to 4.45 million people.

Three in ten (30%) households said they find it difficult to afford their energy bills, equal to over 8.3 million households or nearly 20 million people.

