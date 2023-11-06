Citizens Advice responds to the FCA announcement on contract changes for buy-now-pay-later customers

Matthew Upton, Acting Executive Director of Policy and Advocacy at Citizens Advice, responded to the FCA announcement on securing changes to potentially unfair and unclear contract terms for unregulated Buy Now Pay Later firms

“It’s good to see the FCA using consumer law in this way but without legislation to bring Buy Now Pay Later into regulation, the FCA is acting with one hand tied behind its back.

“It's almost three years since the government said this was “a matter of priority” and six months since the Treasury finished consulting on draft legislation. During this time BNPL has continued to grow, with the millions who use it remaining unprotected.

“With Christmas around the corner, BNPL will undoubtedly pull more people into unmanageable debt. The government must act immediately to ensure BNPL customers are protected.”