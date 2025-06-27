Citizens Advice responds to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment bill

“This is a crucial moment for disabled people in this country. If MPs vote for this bill, they will be choosing to take away Personal Independence Payment (PIP) from someone who needs help to cut up food, or dress, wash, or use the toilet.

“By asking MPs to vote without a proper assessment of the consequences, the government has chosen not to ask questions it doesn't want the answers to. Those questions are now in the hands of Parliament. MPs have a clear choice: be on the side of disabled people or vote for cuts that will cause real suffering.”

