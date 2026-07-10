Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responds to the interim report of the Timms Review of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

“The Interim Report from the Timms Review confirms what we see daily: a system that is not fit for purpose. Our advisers helped nearly 900 people a day with issues claiming Personal Independence Payment (PIP) last year.

“PIP is a lifeline for many, covering extra costs that come with being disabled or having a long-term health condition - like care, disability aids, or accessible travel. But too often people struggle to get the support they’re entitled to. Last year alone, we had to help more than 50,000 people challenge or appeal their PIP decision.

“That’s why the Review must now bring forward bold recommendations. Fundamental reform is needed to make PIP fair and straightforward to access for those who depend on it.”

We are the people's champion. We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Notes to editors: