Citizens Advice responds to the Milburn interim report

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice responded to the Milburn interim report

“Helping young people find and, crucially, stay in employment that works for them is one of the best ways of boosting their living standards and improving prospects.

“Our advisers see hundreds of people a day with employment issues. Whether it’s a lack of meaningful support, access to training or a reliable way of travelling to and from work, our frontline teams are all too familiar with the barriers to work young people face.

“It’s encouraging to see the government is committed to helping more people into employment, especially those with health needs. Part of this must be a focus on tailored support that works with people, not against them.”

We are the people's champion. We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

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