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Citizens Advice responds to the Milburn interim report
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice responded to the Milburn interim report
“Helping young people find and, crucially, stay in employment that works for them is one of the best ways of boosting their living standards and improving prospects.
“Our advisers see hundreds of people a day with employment issues. Whether it’s a lack of meaningful support, access to training or a reliable way of travelling to and from work, our frontline teams are all too familiar with the barriers to work young people face.
“It’s encouraging to see the government is committed to helping more people into employment, especially those with health needs. Part of this must be a focus on tailored support that works with people, not against them.”
We are the people's champion. We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- Citizens Advice is the people’s champion - supporting people across England, Wales and the Channel Islands through: the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities; and the Citizens Advice consumer service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.71 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2024-25. And we had 44 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,500 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 locations across England, Wales and the Channel Islands.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- Citizens Advice consumer service can help with consumer issues like broken or faulty goods, or problems with energy, heat networks or post. You can get advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
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