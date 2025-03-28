Citizens Advice responds to the Spring Statement

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responding to the chancellor's Spring Statement

"This government says it wants to drive up living standards and fight child poverty, but you can't do that while taking a wrecking ball to the support people rely on.

“We know people are already struggling. Many really are facing an impossible choice between basic needs, like heating or eating. This is even worse than we were expecting and just piles on the pressure for those people already living on a financial knife edge.

“These looming benefit cuts will drive even more people into poverty, not lift them up. This isn’t just a spreadsheet. We're talking about real lives, real people, real struggles.”

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Notes to editors: