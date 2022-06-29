Citizens Advice responds to the telecoms announcement

Citizens Advice has responded to the government's telecoms announcement.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“We’re pleased to see these pledges to help those who are struggling most with their broadband and mobile bills. This must progress to tougher, permanent protections.

“People bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis often face the dreadful choice between heating or eating. For many, paying to get online is no longer even a possibility.

“Yet we still see too many examples of sharp practice like overcharging loyal customers, inflation busting mid-contract price rises and a shockingly low take up of social tariffs. So this is by no means job done.”