Citizens Advice responds to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure, which show energy debt at its highest ever level
“Even before winter hits we’re helping more people who can't keep up with their energy bills than ever before. Worryingly, more households are running up energy debts during the warmer months, with some having to borrow money to try and keep the lights on.
“High energy prices mean millions of people remain at risk of falling behind in the coming months. An increase in the price cap to pay for higher debts will make people's bills even more unaffordable. Any change must be in the best interest of all consumers.
“For now, the government must provide additional bill support this winter for those at most risk.”
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.55 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2021-22. And we had 40.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 18,500 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
