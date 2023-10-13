Citizens Advice responds to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure, which show energy debt at its highest ever level

“Even before winter hits we’re helping more people who can't keep up with their energy bills than ever before. Worryingly, more households are running up energy debts during the warmer months, with some having to borrow money to try and keep the lights on.

“High energy prices mean millions of people remain at risk of falling behind in the coming months. An increase in the price cap to pay for higher debts will make people's bills even more unaffordable. Any change must be in the best interest of all consumers.

“For now, the government must provide additional bill support this winter for those at most risk.”

