Citizens Advice responds to The Times investigation on forced prepayment meter installations

Citizens Advice responds to The Times article: ‘Exposed: How British Gas debt agents break into homes of vulnerable’

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, said:

“It’s truly shocking to see the extent of bad practices amongst some energy suppliers.

“Our frontline advisers know only too well the desperate situations so many struggling customers have found themselves in. Time and time again we have called for a ban on forced prepayment meter installations until new protections for customers are brought in.

“Ofgem and the Government need to act now - serious reforms must be made before these suppliers can be trusted again.”

