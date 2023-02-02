WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to The Times investigation on forced prepayment meter installations
Citizens Advice responds to The Times article: ‘Exposed: How British Gas debt agents break into homes of vulnerable’
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, said:
“It’s truly shocking to see the extent of bad practices amongst some energy suppliers.
“Our frontline advisers know only too well the desperate situations so many struggling customers have found themselves in. Time and time again we have called for a ban on forced prepayment meter installations until new protections for customers are brought in.
“Ofgem and the Government need to act now - serious reforms must be made before these suppliers can be trusted again.”
Background information:
- In 2022, Citizens Advice saw more people unable to afford to top up their prepayment meter than for the entirety of the previous 10 years combined.
- By the end of last year Citizens Advice helped around 235,000 people with energy issues - that's more than 50% higher than at this point last year and more than double than in 2020.
