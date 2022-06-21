WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the Treasury announcement on BNPL
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responds to the Treasury announcement on BNPL
“The Buy Now Pay Later sector continues to grow at a meteoric rate, but it could now remain unregulated for years.
“Every day spent waiting for regulation is yet another day that shoppers are left unprotected and ill informed. We’ve seen a shopper threatened with debt collectors after splitting the payment of a t-shirt and, more recently, a worrying two in five BNPL customers borrowing money to make repayments.
“The government’s proposed rules will provide vital protection to many, but it must turbo-charge these plans.”
