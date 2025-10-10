WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the Water PR24 price redeterminations
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announcement on water PR24 price redeterminations
“Ramping up water bills, when people up and down the country are already rationing showers and cutting down on laundry, is going to stretch budgets beyond breaking point.
“With a staggering one in five of households already struggling to cover their water bill in the last year, and more than two fifths (42%) of those cutting back on groceries and energy as a result, we need better bill support as a matter of urgency.
“Long overdue and much-needed investment in the sector can’t come at the cost of low-income households being pushed into hardship. The government needs to create a national social tariff, with eligible households automatically enrolled so that none miss out on this vital support.”
Additional data:
- One in five bill payers struggled to cover their water bill in the last year.
- More than two fifths (42%) of households facing problems have been pushed into cutting back on essentials such as energy and groceries, while over a third (35%) are rationing water as a result.
- Three quarters of those (75%) cutting water use because they had difficulties affording it are reducing bathing or showering, while 63% of those cutting water are limiting toilet flushes and 77% washing clothes less often.
- Over a fifth (21%) of those having difficulties are getting into debt with their water supplier as a result.
- Only 16% of consumers say their water provider has told them about ways to reduce their bills since April. This figure rises slightly to 18% among low-income households and 30% among those who say they can rarely or never afford their bills.
Jane Parsons, Consumer Expert at Citizens Advice, on what to do if you’re struggling with your water bill:
Talk to your water company as soon as you can. Your supplier should be able to offer guidance about reducing the cost of your water bill. Most water companies have schemes for helping people pay their bills or helping with arrears. They might let you spread your payments over a longer period and in some cases, if you keep up with these payments, the water company will match the payments made so arrears go down more quickly. Your water company can’t cut you off, but if you can’t make payments it’s important to tell them as soon as possible, as they can take you to court.
- Look into social tariffs. Social tariffs are discounted bills for water for low-income households. Ask your provider if they have a social tariff and whether you’d be eligible for it.
- Consider a water meter. Your water company should be able to give you guidance about whether you can get a water meter on your property and help you decide if it would be a cheaper option for you.
- Check out the WaterSure scheme. If you’re on a water meter and receiving benefits, have a medical reason to use more water or have a larger household you might be eligible for the WaterSure scheme. This means you won’t pay more than the average bill in your area. Your water supplier should be able to tell you if you’re eligible and how to apply.
- Find out about exemptions for disabled people. If you're disabled, you might be eligible for certain discounts and schemes. Again, your water supplier should be able to help you get these, if you qualify.
- The Citizens Advice website also has lots of advice on how you can check if you can pay less on your water bill.
Notes to editors:
Notes to editors:
- Yonder Consulting conducted a nationally representative online survey of energy bills payers for Citizens Advice with a total sample size of 4,270. Fieldwork was conducted between the 31st July - 6th August 2025. These results are based on respondents in England & Wales only and excludes anyone who doesn’t pay a water bill.
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
