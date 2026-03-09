Citizens Advice responds to the WaterSure reform announcement

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement on WaterSure reform

“The expansion of the WaterSure scheme is an important step in providing vital help to households struggling with rising water bills.

“Last year we helped over 100,000 people with water issues, and see everyday how households are struggling to keep up with costs. We know these pressures aren’t shared equally. People living alone often spend a higher share of their income on water, so it’s good to see the lowering of the bill cap for single-person households which is a fairer way to direct support.

“This announcement must mark the beginning - not the end - of action to make water bills more affordable. With bills rocketing again in April, the underlying issue of water affordability will intensify. We need to see clear plans for ensuring bill support reaches everyone who needs it.”

Additional information:

In 2025, Citizens Advice supported over 100,000 people with a water issue

This includes 44,000 people coming to us about water debts and 68,000 coming to us about other issues with water (including social tariffs, priority services register, metering and billing)

Clients who come to us about water report an average of five different problems

