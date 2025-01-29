WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice responds to to the passing of the Water (Special Measures) Bill
Bill, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to the passing of the Water (Special Measures)
“We’re glad to see the government setting out to fix the water industry’s dysfunctional approach to bill support.“Though the sector needs investment for growth, people on low incomes must be shielded from the impact of sharp price hikes. Water poverty is set to almost double among Citizens Advice debt clients, unless extra support gets to the people who need it. “We look forward to working with the government to ensure there is a standardised safety net, with auto-enrolment for low-income households. This change can’t come soon enough.”
Additional data
The following data was submitted to the EFRA committee hearing, 21 January 2025:
The water bill rises planned for 2025-30 will see water poverty* among Citizens Advice debt clients almost double (95% increase), if there is no increase in social tariff provision.
Four out of the ten water catchment areas would see water poverty among our debt clients more than double. In one, water poverty would increase by as much as 168%.
For some suppliers, we project an almost 15% increase in negative budgets - when outgoings exceed income - among our debt clients, as a result of their water bill going up.
*Water poverty here is defined as spending more than 5% of disposable income on a water bill, as per CCW guidance.
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor's growth speech29/01/2025 16:20:00
CBI Rain Newton-Smith, CEO esponds to Chancellor's growth speech
NHS Confederation responds to new report into NHS financial sustainability29/01/2025 13:25:00
The report is right that implementing the government's three shifts will be absolutely vital to putting the NHS on a sustainable footing
NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 202529/01/2025 12:25:00
LGBT+ History Month celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness and combats prejudice with education.
TUC: JRF report shows ‘shockingly high’ number of children in poverty living in working families29/01/2025 11:25:00
The Joseph Rountree Foundation (2025) UK Poverty 2025 Report, published today (Wednesday), clearly shows that work doesn’t protect families from poverty.
Private sector expects activity to fall again - Growth Indicator January 202427/01/2025 15:25:15
Private sector firms expect another significant fall in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of -22%), according to the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged from December, which were the weakest in over two years.
Top 10% have more financial wealth than the rest combined - TUC27/01/2025 12:15:00
New analysis by the TUC published recently (Friday) – based on the latest household wealth figures – reveals that the top 10% of households have more financial wealth than the other 90% combined.
PAC report 'Tackling Homelessness' - LGA Statement27/01/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the LGA responded to the Public Accounts Committee report on 'Tackling Homelessness'
Nearly a quarter of a billion children’s schooling was disrupted by climate crises in 2024 – UNICEF27/01/2025 09:05:00
At least 242 million students in 85 countries had their schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024, including heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods, and droughts, exacerbating an existing learning crisis, according to a new UNICEF analysis.
Retail sales slump continues into January24/01/2025 12:15:00
Year-on-year retail sales volumes fell at a faster pace in January, extending the sector’s downturn into a fourth consecutive month. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.