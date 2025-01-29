Citizens Advice responds to to the passing of the Water (Special Measures) Bill

Bill, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to the passing of the Water (Special Measures)

“We’re glad to see the government setting out to fix the water industry’s dysfunctional approach to bill support.“Though the sector needs investment for growth, people on low incomes must be shielded from the impact of sharp price hikes. Water poverty is set to almost double among Citizens Advice debt clients, unless extra support gets to the people who need it. “We look forward to working with the government to ensure there is a standardised safety net, with auto-enrolment for low-income households. This change can’t come soon enough.”

Additional data

The following data was submitted to the EFRA committee hearing, 21 January 2025:

The water bill rises planned for 2025-30 will see water poverty* among Citizens Advice debt clients almost double (95% increase), if there is no increase in social tariff provision.

Four out of the ten water catchment areas would see water poverty among our debt clients more than double. In one, water poverty would increase by as much as 168%.

For some suppliers, we project an almost 15% increase in negative budgets - when outgoings exceed income - among our debt clients, as a result of their water bill going up.

*Water poverty here is defined as spending more than 5% of disposable income on a water bill, as per CCW guidance.

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

