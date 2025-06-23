Citizens Advice response to the government proposal to change the way council tax is administered

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the government proposal to change the way council tax is administered in England

“Spreading council tax payments over 12 months rather than 10 is a good start - it will help people to budget more effectively, especially those on lower incomes.

“We also welcome the government’s review of how council tax is collected - something Citizens Advice has been campaigning for. Council tax is our second biggest debt query area, narrowly behind energy arrears. And a quarter of clients with council tax arrears need advice about dealing with bailiffs, which can be a terrifying experience. Current rules mean small debts quickly spiral out of control - worsening hardship rather than providing the support people need to get back on their feet.

“We’re calling on ministers to move quickly and commit to the fundamental reforms that are needed.”

Additional information:

Citizens Advice helped 86,211 people with council tax arrears in the 12 months to 31 May 2025 - up five per cent on the previous year.

Notes to editors:

