Citizens Advice - Royal Mail delays hit an estimated 15.7 million people in the last month

Almost one in three of us (15.7 million people) were hit by post delays in the last month, according to new research for Citizens Advice that shows how post delays continue to plague consumers.

The research uncovers the harm these delays are causing, with 7.3 million people experiencing knock-on effects such as missing health appointments, fines or bills, according to the charity’s polling. This is up from the estimated 6.2 million people that the charity’s previous research found were seriously impacted after missing important mail over Christmas.

The charity says the increasing numbers negatively impacted by delivery delays comes despite peak delivery periods of Black Friday and Christmas having passed and no strikes since the end of 2022.

Trigger warning: baby loss

"More than four hospital appointment letters didn't arrive on time, my pregnancy was considered high risk and I was so stressed out."

Winifred is 24 years old, she lives in Hemel Hempstead and has an 8-week-old baby. During her pregnancy, she waited for multiple hospital letters that failed to arrive on time.

She said: "When I was pregnant, I had more than four appointment letters that didn't arrive on time, I actually missed one appointment.

“Another time, I knew I had an appointment that week, but hadn't received the letter so I went directly to the hospital to ask when the appointment was. They told me it was the next day - if I hadn't gone to the hospital to ask, I would have missed it.

"I was so stressed out not receiving the appointment letters. I lost my first baby so I used to panic about every single thing during my pregnancy. Attending the appointments was so important for me.”

Sian Hiller, Chief Officer, Citizens Advice Edenbridge and Westerham says:

"We hear first-hand the detrimental impact letter delays can have on people.

“Just the other day I spoke to a client who had missed the deadline to respond to a family court hearing because the letter arrived after the deadline date - it was upsetting to hear the distress and anxiety it had caused them.

“This situation is not uncommon, we often hear of the effect letter delays can have on people as we work with them to try to rectify the situation."

The charity is also concerned that the impact of these delays isn’t falling proportionately across the population, with people of colour nearly twice as likely (23%) to experience negative consequences as a result of letter delays compared to white respondents (13%). Similarly, 21% of disabled people experienced negative consequences as a result of letter delays, compared to 13% of non-disabled people.

MPs recently highlighted evidence that Royal Mail had prioritised parcels over letters and called on Ofcom to investigate this issue across a number of years. The charity’s latest findings show 31% of us experiencing letter delays in the last month, compared to 22% experiencing parcel delays.

Citizens Advice says its latest findings, coupled with MPs' concerns, show it’s no longer enough for Ofcom to take a business-as-usual approach in its current investigation into delays. It’s calling on the regulator to launch a multi-year review into mail delays and deprioritisation.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“Royal Mail’s delays are still at appalling levels and it’s consumers who are being saddled with the consequences.

“We’re seeing millions of people missing important post. But given Royal Mail’s virtual monopoly of letters, people have nowhere else to go for their mail.

“Delayed post been an issue for years and the problem is only getting worse. Ofcom must now do a full root-and-branch investigation into mail delays.“