Citizens Advice - Royal Mail fails to deliver for the second Christmas running

Almost 15 million people (28%) were left waiting for post over the Christmas period, Citizens Advice reveals. Of those, over half (54%) reported going at least a week without letters.

As a result a staggering 2.5 million people missed important documents, health appointments, or were unable to pay a fine or bills, sometimes resulting in further penalties.

Of those who experienced delays:

3% of people said they couldn’t pay a bill, 8% said they missed an important document, and 4% said they were left out of pocket

7% said they missed a health appointment. This rose to 16% of those on an NHS waiting list

People across London (35%), the South East (32%) and the North West (31%) were most likely to experience a letter delay.

Additional analysis conducted by the charity found the situation failed to sufficiently improve in January with 23% of those asked reporting post disruption. Again, more than half of those (54%) reported receiving no post for over a week.

Citizens Advice’s monitoring showed disruption peaked in mid-January. On 12 and 13 January, Royal Mail warned that 77 areas across the UK were hit by disruption, affecting up to 2.4 million people in England and Wales each day.

Some of the worst affected areas, including Chelmsford, Willesden and Upminster, faced eight weeks of severe disruption.

While the situation has finally appeared to improve, this is the second year running that the charity has flagged severe Christmas disruption, with 16.5 million people affected last year.

Citizens Advice - the consumer advocate for the postal sector- is calling on Ofcom to investigate Royal Mail’s performance and consider enforcement action and fines. The regulator and Royal Mail must learn lessons from the disruption of the past two years to prevent this from happening again.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: