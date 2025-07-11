Citizens Advice's response to Ofcom's decision on reforming the Universal Service Obligation

Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom’s announcement on the Universal Service Obligation

“Royal Mail has a woeful track record of failing to meet delivery targets, all the while ramping up postage costs. Ofcom missed a major opportunity to bring about meaningful change.

“Pushing ahead with plans to slash services and relax delivery targets in the name of savings won’t automatically make letter deliveries more reliable or improve standards.

“While Ofcom says it recognises the importance of affordability and reliability for consumers, we need to see those words backed by action, forcing Royal Mail to do what it should've been doing all along - giving paying customers a service that delivers.”

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Notes to editors: