As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s final decisions for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said:

“Networks have been allowed to make excessive profits for far too long. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, Ofgem is right to challenge them to operate as efficiently as possible - which will help lower people’s bills.

“Today's announcement shows some progress in getting better value for money for consumers. It should also mean networks can reinforce key infrastructure so there is the capacity to connect electric vehicles, heat pumps and wind-farms, helping to deliver the net-zero transition.

“However, network profits will still be too high and targets too easy. We believe Ofgem could have gone further and cut at least £1.5 billion more off people’s bills.“