Citizens Advise - Ofgem is right to challenge networks to operate as efficiently as possible, says Citizens Advice
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said:
“Today’s announcement is a good move towards making sure consumers get better value for money. The proposals mean networks can deliver the infrastructure needed for the net-zero transition, while limiting increases to our bills.
“Ofgem is right to challenge the networks to operate as efficiently as possible - particularly when many families are being squeezed from all sides amid rising bills.
“Networks have been allowed to make excessive profits for too long and they’re still able to make too much. Ofgem must continue to tackle this by limiting their returns even further.”
