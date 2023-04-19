Citizens Advise - Responding to the new Ofgem Code of Practice on force fitting of prepayment meters

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice responds to the new Ofgem Code of Practice on force fitting of prepayment meters

“This voluntary code of practice is a much needed improvement in the protections people have against the forced installation of a prepayment meter by energy companies.

“It’s now up to suppliers to follow the rules and for Ofgem to crack down quickly on any sign of bad practice. The regulator must also act swiftly to make this voluntary code mandatory.

“For too many the damage has already been done. Suppliers must now check that none of their existing customers are paying for their energy via a prepay meter when it's not a safe option for them.”

