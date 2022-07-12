Citizens Advise - Three key findings from Citizens Advice's report 'Back from the Brink'

In its latest report on the energy market, Citizens Advice has found:

Customers of failed suppliers are at risk of aggressive debt collection tactics from administrators because they’re not bound by the same rules

Some customers whose supplier failed faced months of misery in the transition to a new provider - missing out on credit refunds and struggling to fix inaccurate bills

The bill for supplier failures, including the administration costs for Bulb, stands at £4.6bn, potentially adding up to £164 to customer bills

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“More than half a year since the energy market went into freefall, the bill for supplier failures is still mounting.

“On top of this, we’ve found that too often people are pushed from pillar to post when their supplier fails - adding to their stress and worry at an already difficult time.

“An overhaul is needed before winter piles more pressure on suppliers and customers. The government must improve the supplier failure process and ensure people who’re struggling aren’t chased for debts or left in limbo when they’re waiting for a refund.”