Citizens’ Rights Specialised Committee meeting, 18 December 2025: joint statement

The UK government and European Commission gave a joint statement following the 17th meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights.

The 17th meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights was held on 18 December 2025 in London, co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission. Representatives from EU Member States were also in attendance.

The UK and the EU discussed the implementation and application of the Citizens’ Rights part of the Withdrawal Agreement, under the overall objective of ensuring the full, timely and faithful implementation of the Agreement. The meeting allowed both sides to reflect on developments in the implementation of Part Two of the Withdrawal Agreement in the past five years and discuss elements that require future implementation.

The European Commission and the UK’s Independent Monitoring Authority, established under Article 159(1) of the Withdrawal Agreement, presented their respective Annual Reports for 2024, adopted in accordance with Article 159(2) of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Representatives from civil society organisations, representing EU citizens living in the UK and UK nationals living in the EU, attended the meeting and expressed their views and experience from the ground as regards the implementation and application of the Citizens’ Rights part of the Withdrawal Agreement in the UK and the EU, in conformity with the rules of procedure of the Specialised Committee.

The co-chairs welcomed the solution on the true and extra cohort issue enacted in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 that provides legal clarity for EU citizens with status under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), and look forward to its practical application.

Both Parties raised the importance of ensuring a successful transition to permanent residence for eligible UK nationals and EU citizens over the course of the next year.

The UK raised concerns about the ability of UK nationals to acquire a permanent residence document before their pre-permanent residence documents expires. The UK also raised curtailment of status, the high refusal rate in one Member State and the quality of data provided in the Commission’s annual report.

The EU expressed concerns that significant numbers of EU citizens have yet to obtain settled status. The EU welcomed the first phase of the automation, noting nevertheless that not many pre-settled status holders have benefitted from automation so far. The EU reiterated concerns on the use of border data in the second phase, seeking assurances on the necessary procedural protections. The EU also raised other issues including travel on a certificate of application, the processing of EUSS applications and late applications on behalf of newborn children.

The UK and the EU underlined their ongoing commitment to the full implementation of Part Two (Citizens’ Rights) of the Withdrawal Agreement, welcoming the progress made and agreeing to strengthen their ongoing cooperation on all issues. The co-chairs agreed to meet again in spring 2026.