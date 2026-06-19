City of London Police alert: Scam calls using ‘spoofed’ phone numbers

City of London Police is urging the public to be sure of who they are talking to following a spike in reports of calls from ‘spoofed’ phone numbers.

Criminals use ‘spoofing’ software to intentionally cover up their real caller ID and instead, mirror the phone number of a legitimate organisation. They do this to make it appear that calls or text messages are coming from a trusted organisation like the police, banks or government agencies.

These scam calls may be automated, or from a real person. Their main goal is to trick you into sharing personal information or to transfer money.

This week, the City of London Police launched its courier fraud campaign to raise awareness of this type of fraud as it evolves across the UK, with criminals using increasingly sophisticated and persistent tactics.

Courier fraud typically begins with an unexpected phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer or bank employee. Victims are told their account is at risk or that they are assisting with an investigation, before being instructed to withdraw money, purchase items, or disclose sensitive information. A courier is then sent to collect the items such as jewellery, cash, bank cards and PINs. In reality, this is the work of criminals, and anything handed over is lost.

Detective Superintendent Anna Rice, from the City of London Police, said:

“If you receive a phone call out of the blue from an organisation like us in the police service or your bank, always make sure you know who you are talking to. Hang up and call us back on a phone number that you can find on our official websites. “If you ever receive calls saying you’ve been a victim of fraud and to press an automated number, hang up as this is often the work of a fraudster trying to obtain your personal information or financial details. Report suspected scam calls by text to 7726 with the word ‘Call’ and the caller's number.”

This week, the City of London Police received more than 260 phone calls in a matter of hours from concerned members of the public after they received a call from a spoofed number. As a result of the reports, the Report Fraud disruptions team are working to have the spoofed phone numbers added to a list to prevent them from being spoofed again.

Report a suspicious phone call

If you've lost money or have been hacked as a result of responding to a phishing message or scam call, you should report it to Report Fraud.

In England, Wales or Northern Ireland, report to us via the reporting hub or call 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, report to Police Scotland by calling 101.

You should also report suspected scam calls by sending a text to 7726 with the word ‘Call’ and the caller's number.

If you’ve shared personal information with a suspicious caller

Learn how to protect yourself if you think you’ve shared personal information.

If you’ve visited a website you think is suspicious, you can report a scam website or link to us.