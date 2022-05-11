City of London Police has improved child protection, but more work is needed

City of London Police has improved the way it protects vulnerable children, but further changes are needed to help keep them safe, a new report has found.

Get the report

City of London – National child protection inspection post-inspection review

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that since its last inspection of City of London Police’s child protection services in 2019, the force had worked to address some of the concerns raised.

The inspectorate said improvements included the way the force manages registered sex offenders, and that custody staff refer detained children to children’s social care services.

However, HMICFRS said that despite City of London Police’s progress, several areas still require improvement, including that the force needs to ensure:

all its staff are trained to recognise vulnerability and protect children;

officers have the capability to respond to all forms of online child abuse and reduce the risk to children; and

appropriate adults arrive in time to support detained children.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said:

“City of London Police has acted to address most of the recommendations from our most recent child protection inspection in 2019. “The force has improved the way officers investigate child abuse, how it manages sex offenders, and how it treats children in detention. Supervision is effective, and access to multi-agency support for children is well co-ordinated and prompt. “City of London Police is working to improve the quality of its performance management information. This will help leaders to understand how effective the force is in responding to vulnerable people and children. “We have highlighted several areas for improvement which, if acted on, will help improve outcomes for children in the City of London. We will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress.”

Notes