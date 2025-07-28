HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
City of London Police praised for how it records and investigates crime
The City of London Police is outstanding at recording crime. It has also improved its management and scrutiny of criminal investigations and how it responds to the public, being graded as ‘good’ in both areas, the police inspectorate has said.
PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of the City of London Police
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded the City of London Police’s performance across nine areas of policing. The inspectorate found the force was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in two areas and ‘adequate’ in six areas.
HMICFRS said that the force is outstanding in how and when it records crime. Inspectors said that this improvement is testament to the force’s investment of time, effort and resources in crime recording. The force has also significantly improved the timeliness with which it records crime. This means investigations and support for victims begins sooner.
The force has made progress in the management and scrutiny of criminal investigations. It has invested in governance and performance processes to improve and maintain its investigative standards. This has led to continued performance improvements.
Inspectors saw the commitment by the force to put the victim at the centre of everything it does. It also uses bail effectively to protect vulnerable victims and to reduce further crime. However, the force should make sure officers and staff are aware of schemes and orders that can be used to protect victims, and have the confidence to use them. More could be done to achieve even better outcomes for victims.
HMICFRS said the force is investing in early intervention to prevent and reduce crime at the first opportunity. However, it needs to improve the way it records and monitors problem-solving to provide long-term solutions to reduce crime. Inspectors also said that the force needs to make sure that officers using stop and search powers collect all the information they should. This will help ensure that the use of these powers is always appropriate.
Inspectors also found that officers who attended traumatic incidents or assaulted in their duties receive a good level of support, However, the force needs to further develop its understanding of other workplace factors that may affect officers’ well-being to make sure it meets the needs of all personnel.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman recently said:
“I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of the City of London Police in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service.
“The force is outstanding in how and when it records crime. It has also made progress in the management and scrutiny of criminal investigations. It has made investments to improve its investigative standards, and overall, we found that investigations were thorough and well supervised.
“The force has a unique population, with a low number of residents, but large numbers of commuters and visitors travelling through the city. While the force uses different approaches to communicate, it needs to better evaluate what works.
“The force needs to make sure that officers using stop and search powers collect all the information they should. It would benefit from enhancing its analytical capability and improving internal working relationships between some departments to prevent silo working.
“The leadership team has worked closely with inspection staff, and the recently appointed commissioner has been open and receptive to acting on the improvements identified in this inspection. I will monitor its progress in addressing the findings of this report.”
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach.
- We have continued our intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years.
- We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- It isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded in this PEEL inspection and those from the previous cycle of PEEL inspections. This is because we have increased our focus on making sure forces are achieving appropriate outcomes for the public, and in some cases we have changed the aspects of policing we inspect.
- Read more information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2023-2025.
