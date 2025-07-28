City of London Police praised for how it records and investigates crime

The City of London Police is outstanding at recording crime. It has also improved its management and scrutiny of criminal investigations and how it responds to the public, being graded as ‘good’ in both areas, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of the City of London Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded the City of London Police’s performance across nine areas of policing. The inspectorate found the force was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in two areas and ‘adequate’ in six areas.

HMICFRS said that the force is outstanding in how and when it records crime. Inspectors said that this improvement is testament to the force’s investment of time, effort and resources in crime recording. The force has also significantly improved the timeliness with which it records crime. This means investigations and support for victims begins sooner.

The force has made progress in the management and scrutiny of criminal investigations. It has invested in governance and performance processes to improve and maintain its investigative standards. This has led to continued performance improvements.

Inspectors saw the commitment by the force to put the victim at the centre of everything it does. It also uses bail effectively to protect vulnerable victims and to reduce further crime. However, the force should make sure officers and staff are aware of schemes and orders that can be used to protect victims, and have the confidence to use them. More could be done to achieve even better outcomes for victims.

HMICFRS said the force is investing in early intervention to prevent and reduce crime at the first opportunity. However, it needs to improve the way it records and monitors problem-solving to provide long-term solutions to reduce crime. Inspectors also said that the force needs to make sure that officers using stop and search powers collect all the information they should. This will help ensure that the use of these powers is always appropriate.

Inspectors also found that officers who attended traumatic incidents or assaulted in their duties receive a good level of support, However, the force needs to further develop its understanding of other workplace factors that may affect officers’ well-being to make sure it meets the needs of all personnel.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman recently said:

“I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of the City of London Police in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. “The force is outstanding in how and when it records crime. It has also made progress in the management and scrutiny of criminal investigations. It has made investments to improve its investigative standards, and overall, we found that investigations were thorough and well supervised. “The force has a unique population, with a low number of residents, but large numbers of commuters and visitors travelling through the city. While the force uses different approaches to communicate, it needs to better evaluate what works. “The force needs to make sure that officers using stop and search powers collect all the information they should. It would benefit from enhancing its analytical capability and improving internal working relationships between some departments to prevent silo working. “The leadership team has worked closely with inspection staff, and the recently appointed commissioner has been open and receptive to acting on the improvements identified in this inspection. I will monitor its progress in addressing the findings of this report.”

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of the City of London Police

Notes