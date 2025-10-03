Civil emergency whole system preparedness: 2025 report

The Scottish Government Report on Whole System Civil Emergency Preparedness 2025 – COVID-19 Recommendation 8

Introduction

We are living through a period of instability, change and a surge in the occurrence of emergencies and incidents, both globally and across the United Kingdom. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that no aspect of society remains unaffected by serious risks, and the continued prevalence of unseasonal or unusual weather events demonstrates the real and lasting impact of climate change. It is paramount that Scotland is able to anticipate these events, prepare for their impacts when they arise, and learn lessons to improve our ability to respond to future events.

There is significant value in increasing transparency around the actions that Scottish Government is taking to improve awareness regarding the risks and how these risks may impact Scotland, to support Scotland becoming more prepared and resilient. We must aim to continually improve the resilience landscape in Scotland to mitigate the risks and impacts of emergencies.

The Scottish Government recognises the importance of reporting on the risks Scotland faces. It is also important to highlight the arrangements in place in Scotland, as well as what the Scottish Government does during an emergency, how it supports categorised responders, communities and members of the public as well as the improvements being made to improve whole system civil emergency preparedness.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry published its first report on 18 July 2024, which included its recommendations and findings regarding pre-pandemic resilience and preparedness in the United Kingdom (Module 1). This report contained a total of 10 high level recommendations, split across six chapters. These recommendations are aimed at “radically simplifying” the existing civil emergency preparedness and resilience structures.

The Scottish Government accepted these recommendations in whole or in principle. Recommendation 8 recommended that the “governments of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should each produce and publish reports to their respective legislatures at least every three years on whole-system civil emergency preparedness and resilience”. The Scottish Government, in accepting the spirit of this recommendation, committed to reporting on the “improvements and changes introduced to the Scottish resilience landscape, to enhance civil emergency preparedness and resilience across the country.” This is the first report (hereafter “the Report”), and as such will also set out the arrangements in place in Scotland. The Scottish Government committed to laying the Report before the Scottish Parliament during September 2025, with further reports to follow at least every three years.

What is resilience, preparedness and an emergency?

Maintaining the continuity of our way of life or returning to relative normality after any emergency, major incident or large-scale planned event requires resilience and preparedness.

The Civil Contingencies Act 2004 (the Act) defines an emergency as an event or situation that threatens serious damage to human welfare, the environment, or the security of the UK. Damage to human welfare includes loss of life, illness, injury, homelessness, property damage, and disruption to essential services like communication, transport, and supply of necessities.

