Civil Procedure Rule Committee: Annual open meeting 8 May 2026

Are you interested in observing the rule making process? The Civil Procedure Rule Committee is hosting the annual Open Meeting of the Committee on 8 May 2026.

The open meeting of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee will take place on Friday 8 May 2026. This year it will be conducted in a hybrid format: in person at a venue in central Birmingham and online via Microsoft Teams.

Guests will be observers only and not be able to participate in the Committee’s business or contribute to items in the agenda. However, there will be an opportunity at the end of the meeting for guests to ask pre-submitted questions to the Committee.

Attendance

Due to limitations with venue capacity and with the conferencing software, space is limited and all those that apply may not be invited, so we are asking potential guests to complete a short application form.

Annual Open Meeting Application Form 2026 (MS Word Document, 30 KB)

Applications must be return to the secretariat at CPRC@justice.gov.uk by 4pm on Wednesday 8 April 2026.

Format of the meeting

The nature of the Committee’s work means that, at the time of this announcement, we cannot confirm the topics that will be under discussion, however, an agenda will be available for the meeting. Thank you for your interest in the work of the Committee.