Civil servants pitch AI fixes for public services in Dragons’ Den-style challenge

Civil servants are invited to apply for the latest round of the Civil Service AI and Data Challenge, with £50,000 in support available for the winning idea.

Applications open today for new ideas to use AI and data to transform how the government works, from tackling benefit fraud to speeding up doctor’s appointments and accelerating net zero

Previous winners pitched the use of AI and aerial images to map peatlands, helping preserve vital carbon stores and habitats, with the tech now used across England

Winners receive £50,000 in tech support to take their idea further, as government drives ahead in delivering Plan for Change and making £45 billion productivity savings from the use of AI and tech

From cutting waitlists for doctor’s appointments to helping businesses boost exports and slashing benefit fraud, applications open today for a new challenge inviting civil servants to trial AI and data ideas that could improve how the government works and tackles major challenges.

A previous winner proposed using aerial photographs and AI to create detailed maps of the surface features of peatlands – waterlogged lands where dead plants don’t fully decompose, forming layers of peat. These are crucial in helping to store carbon, hold water to prevent flooding and support wildlife across the country. However, many have been damaged over time by drainage and erosion.

The plan was to build a detailed picture of these features so policymakers could see whether they were managing to stop erosion, and if efforts to restore peatlands were successful.

After winning the first Data Challenge, the technology is now being used to map all peatland surface features across England, with findings published online as part of the England Peat Map.

Technology Minister Ian Murray said:

Every corner of government can benefit from AI. We’re asking civil servants to put their brightest, boldest ideas forward so we can use tech to fix our broken public services as rapidly as possible. Whether it’s cutting waiting times, tackling fraud or helping businesses grow, this challenge is about unlocking the full potential of data and AI as we continue innovating to boost productivity and deliver our Plan for Change.

Previous rounds of the Civil Service Data Challenge have attracted hundreds of applications from across government departments, with officials putting forward ideas to use technology to optimise prison space and detect modern slavery.

Applications to the competition open today and close on Wednesday 5 November.

To take their project forward, the winner will receive £50,000 funding and technical support from NTT Data, a technology company that sponsors the event, as well as backing from the senior civil servants who judge the competition.

David Filmer, NTT DATA UK&I’s Head of Public Sector, said:

Innovation in government thrives when civil servants are given the time, support and guidance to develop their ideas – and that’s exactly what the Civil Service AI and Data Challenge, supported by NTT DATA, is all about. Over the years, we’ve seen great ideas emerge from civil servants of all professions, roles and grades. And you don’t need to bring your own idea to take part: anyone can join one of our project teams. This government is serious about unlocking the potential of data and AI, and it recognises the value of drawing on all the talent within the Civil Service. So if you have an idea for how these technologies could make a difference, share it with us and we’ll work to bring it to life.

The competition is open to all civil servants across any department, profession and grade. Applications can be submitted at datachallenge.uk.

Participants can submit data or AI-led project ideas or join teams to solve technical issues within the Civil Service or broader societal challenges.